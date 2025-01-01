Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Honda Civic

91,855 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

LX- REBUILT TITLE

Watch This Vehicle
13107029

2012 Honda Civic

LX- REBUILT TITLE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1761349476921
  2. 1761349477417
  3. 1761349477853
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,855KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F49CH046390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2013 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 131,022 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 63,795 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck 126,791 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2012 Honda Civic