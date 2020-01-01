Menu
2012 Honda Civic

COUPE LX - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

2012 Honda Civic

COUPE LX - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,509KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4472400
  • Stock #: P6463A
  • VIN: 2HGFG3A43CH006837
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, A/C!

If you appreciate mechanical refinement, the 2012 Honda Civic is the clear choice, says KBB.com. This 2012 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Enjoy a comfortable ride in the 2012 Honda Civic Coupe with ample space for the driver and passengers. This stylish coupe is practical with efficient performance while providing updated technology for convenience and entertainment. The sporty lines of the Civic coupe definitely get noticed as you cruise down the open road. This coupe has 85509 kms. It's white in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, A/c.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • A/C

