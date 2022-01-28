Menu
2012 Honda Civic

147,161 KM

Details Features

$9,995

$9,995 + tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

2012 Honda Civic LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,161KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8262300
  VIN: 2HGFB2E48CH038315

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 147,161 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Car Connect Inc.

Car Connect Inc.

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

