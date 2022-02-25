Menu
2012 Honda Civic

161,200 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

  7. 1647703569
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8353872
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F4XCH042154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean car We’ll maintained Automatic Bluetooth Price includes safety Carfax report provided Financing available $8,995 + HST Autoland

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

