Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Premium Audio System, Dual Zone Climate Control, SiriusXM

For a fun, versatile SUV thats just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2012 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether youre hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, theres plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability youd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 201,628 kms. Its aspen white pea in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2012 Honda CR-V

201,628 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,628KM
VIN 2HKRM4H71CH120241

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White PEA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-2142A
  • Mileage 201,628 KM

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Premium Audio System, Dual Zone Climate Control, SiriusXM

For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2012 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 201,628 kms. It's aspen white pea in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2012 Honda CR-V