EX-L All-wheel drive w/ leather, sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power locks, power seat, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2012 Honda CR-V

156,535 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | REAR CAM

12258208

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | REAR CAM

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,535KM
VIN 5J6RM4H75CL801508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250390
  • Mileage 156,535 KM

Vehicle Description

EX-L All-wheel drive w/ leather, sunroof, heated seats, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power locks, power seat, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2012 Honda CR-V