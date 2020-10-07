Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

168,144 KM

$12,747

+ tax & licensing
$12,747

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF

2012 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$12,747

+ taxes & licensing

168,144KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6211953
  Stock #: 200867
  VIN: 2HKRM4H98CH100344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 168,144 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED Touring AWD w/ heated leather, sunroof, Navigation, rear view camera, heated seats, alloy wheels, tinted glass, cruise control, dual climate control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/ Sirius XM with USB/aux input, Bluetooth, econ mode, traction control, and keyless entry. Car-on has Eastern Ontario's best selection of SUVs and we will work harder than any other Dealership to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/1288801238791 84 awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

