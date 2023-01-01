$10,799+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V
LX **LOW PRICED HONDA QUALITY!**
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
199,546KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9761194
- Stock #: 79
- VIN: 2HKRM3H30CH000163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,546 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Certified
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Entry
Power Locks and Windows
Backup Camera
Cruise Control
CARFAX Included
One Owner
No Accidents
Extended Warranty Available
Trade-ins Welcome
Financing Available
Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre
www.garageplusautocentre.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
