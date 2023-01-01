Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

199,546 KM

$10,799

+ tax & licensing
$10,799

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

LX **LOW PRICED HONDA QUALITY!**

2012 Honda CR-V

LX **LOW PRICED HONDA QUALITY!**

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

$10,799

+ taxes & licensing

199,546KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9761194
  • Stock #: 79
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H30CH000163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,546 KM

Vehicle Description

The CRV is Hondas best selling Crossover, one test drive and youll fall in love with its ride height and visibility! Fuel efficient and with a 5 star safety rating, everyone loves them! An amazing bonus, this SUV has tons of upgrades and features heated seats and backup camera! Winter is just around the corner, don't let the cold bother you anymore! This is the best deal around on a Honda CR-V, and it's in great condition! Fully inspected and certified, why spend more other places when you can get it here for way less!
Fully Certified
Heated Seats

Front Wheel Drive

Keyless Entry
Power Locks and Windows

Backup Camera
Cruise Control

CARFAX Included
One Owner
No Accidents
Extended Warranty Available
Trade-ins Welcome
Financing Available
Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre
www.garageplusautocentre.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-XXXX

613-277-6455

