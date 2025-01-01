$12,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey
4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI
2012 Honda Odyssey
4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 218,986 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle that's perfect for all your adventures? Look no further than this 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring with RES & Navi from 613 Rides! This grey minivan boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, making it a breeze to drive. With its comfortable grey interior and a host of features, the Odyssey Touring offers both practicality and luxury for your family.
This Odyssey has seen the road with a mileage of 218,986 km, but it's been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures. It features a rear entertainment system (RES) with navigation, keeping everyone entertained on long drives. You'll also appreciate the spacious cabin that can comfortably seat up to eight passengers. With its sliding doors, this minivan provides easy access for passengers of all ages.
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this Honda Odyssey Touring:
- Rear Entertainment System (RES) with Navigation: Keep the whole family entertained on long trips with the built-in DVD player and navigation system.
- Spacious and Comfortable Cabin: With seating for up to eight passengers, this Odyssey offers plenty of room for everyone to stretch out and relax.
- Powerful 3.5L V6 Engine: This engine provides plenty of power for towing and hauling, while still delivering excellent fuel economy.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience with the Odyssey's automatic transmission.
- Convenient Power Sliding Doors: Easily access the spacious interior with the Odyssey's power sliding doors, perfect for families with young children or passengers with mobility challenges.
Come visit 613 Rides today to experience this fantastic Honda Odyssey Touring for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 613 Rides
Email 613 Rides
613 Rides
Call Dealer
161351XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
+16135140544