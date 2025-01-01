Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle thats perfect for all your adventures? Look no further than this 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring with RES & Navi from 613 Rides! This grey minivan boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, making it a breeze to drive. With its comfortable grey interior and a host of features, the Odyssey Touring offers both practicality and luxury for your family.</p><p>This Odyssey has seen the road with a mileage of 218,986 km, but its been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures. It features a rear entertainment system (RES) with navigation, keeping everyone entertained on long drives. Youll also appreciate the spacious cabin that can comfortably seat up to eight passengers. With its sliding doors, this minivan provides easy access for passengers of all ages.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzling features of this Honda Odyssey Touring:</p><ol><li><strong>Rear Entertainment System (RES) with Navigation:</strong> Keep the whole family entertained on long trips with the built-in DVD player and navigation system.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Cabin:</strong> With seating for up to eight passengers, this Odyssey offers plenty of room for everyone to stretch out and relax.</li><li><strong>Powerful 3.5L V6 Engine:</strong> This engine provides plenty of power for towing and hauling, while still delivering excellent fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience with the Odysseys automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Convenient Power Sliding Doors:</strong> Easily access the spacious interior with the Odysseys power sliding doors, perfect for families with young children or passengers with mobility challenges.</li></ol><p>Come visit 613 Rides today to experience this fantastic Honda Odyssey Touring for yourself!</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 Honda Odyssey

218,986 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI

12517333

2012 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,986KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H90CB509560

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 218,986 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

613 Rides

+16135140544

2012 Honda Odyssey