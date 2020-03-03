Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

Touring LEATHER NAV SUNROOF DVD REAR CAM HTD SEATS

2012 Honda Odyssey

Touring LEATHER NAV SUNROOF DVD REAR CAM HTD SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$13,869

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,374KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4765707
  • Stock #: 200159
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H99CB503787
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic

8 Passenger w/leather, navigation, sunroof, DVD, rear view camera, power liftgate, heated seats, power sliding doors w/remote, blind spot monitor, tri-zone climate control, 18' alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, front wiper de-icer, heated mirrors, traction control, trip computer, keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of Honda vehicles and we will work harder than anybody else to EARN your business. Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • dvd player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Step Bumper
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

613-746-8500

Send A Message