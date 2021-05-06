Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

95,236 KM

$6,564

+ tax & licensing
$6,564

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring LOW KMS | HEATED SEATS | AIR CONDITIONING

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring LOW KMS | HEATED SEATS | AIR CONDITIONING

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$6,564

+ taxes & licensing

95,236KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7051139
  • Stock #: 210291
  • VIN: KMHDB8AE6CU157657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 210291
  • Mileage 95,236 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 95,000 KM!!! Super clean 5-speed manual, great value & features including heated seats, air conditioning, power group, cruise control, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux, traction control, keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. TOURING 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

