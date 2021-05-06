Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

146,250 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring GLS,GLS

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring GLS,GLS

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7052609
  Stock #: H8266
  VIN: KMHDC8AE0CU154363

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Creamy White
  Body Style Wagon
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # H8266
  Mileage 146,250 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED LOCAL TRADE RERE TO FIND WAGON 2012 HYUNDAI ELANTR TOURING AUTOMATIC WITH POWER GROUP HEATED SEATS SUNROOF AIR TILT CRUISE CONTROL BLUETOOTH FOG LIGHTS AND ALLOY WHEELS. We finance through all major banks and credit institutions. Whether you have good credit bad credit, or no credit. We have a solution for you. For peace of mind driving, we offer extended warranty programs to suit your driving needs, that you can purchase to mileages as high as 200,000 kms with no time limit. We offer a full range of Winter tire and Rim packages. So you can choose your own look and personalize your car. See your representative for pricing and plans? Our cars come fully inspected and adhere to ministry of transportation safety guidelines and we also service those needing Quebec Safeties. We have a full service department and we can service what we sell. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any questions or concerns you may have directly with our dealership?We are open Monday to Friday 9 to 6 and Saturday 10 to 4. Please email us at sales@globalautosales.ca or call us at 1-613-248-8778.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

