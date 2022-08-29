$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2012 Hyundai Elantra
2012 Hyundai Elantra
GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
186,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9233062
- Stock #: 23-8994A
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE5CH086196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Extreme reliability, economy and high practicality are the three key points the 2012 Hyundai Elantra is praised for. This 2012 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Hyundai Elantra is an all-around economical sedan that gets great fuel economy, offers plenty of features and comes with a five-star safety rating, plus one of the best looking designs offered in the industry. With a strong and economical engine, fuel consumption and reliability are always guaranteed. This sedan has 186,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1