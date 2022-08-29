Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

186,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9233062
  • Stock #: 23-8994A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5CH086196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps

Extreme reliability, economy and high practicality are the three key points the 2012 Hyundai Elantra is praised for. This 2012 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Hyundai Elantra is an all-around economical sedan that gets great fuel economy, offers plenty of features and comes with a five-star safety rating, plus one of the best looking designs offered in the industry. With a strong and economical engine, fuel consumption and reliability are always guaranteed. This sedan has 186,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

