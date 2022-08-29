Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

142,890 KM

Details Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

142,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9235696
  • VIN: KMHDC8AE1CU135689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

