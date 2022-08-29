Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

172,474 KM

Details Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

| **For Sale AS-IS**

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

| **For Sale AS-IS**

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

172,474KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9035119
  • Stock #: 34381
  • VIN: 5XYZG3ABXCG094245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34381
  • Mileage 172,474 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 2.4
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 10.4L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine horsepower: 175hp @ 6,000RPM
Horsepower: 175hp @ 6,000RPM
Payload: 540kg (1,190lbs)
Passenger volume: 3,066L (108.3 cu.ft.)
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 68.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual driver lumbar support
AM/FM radio: XM
Wheel size: 18
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,082mm (42.6)
Front headroom: 1,021mm (40.2)
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Ground clearance (min): 205mm (8.1)
GVWR: 2,229kg (4,914lbs)
Towing capacity: 749kg (1,651lbs)
Exterior length: 4,676mm (184.1)
Exterior height: 1,725mm (67.9)
Rear legroom: 934mm (36.8)
Rear headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Front hiproom: 1,417mm (55.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,397mm (55.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,511mm (59.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,488mm (58.6)
Interior cargo volume: 968 L (34 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,214 L (78 cu.ft.)
Torque: 169 lb.-ft. @ 3,750RPM
Engine torque: 169 lb.-ft. @ 3,750RPM
Curb weight: 1,689kg (3,724lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

