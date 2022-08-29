2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

$8,900 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 4 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,474 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 2.4 Engine displacement: 2.4 L Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7') Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy city: 10.4L/100 km Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine horsepower: 175hp @ 6,000RPM Horsepower: 175hp @ 6,000RPM Payload: 540kg (1,190lbs) Passenger volume: 3,066L (108.3 cu.ft.) Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0 Front tires: 235/60HR18.0 Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km Fuel tank capacity: 68.0L Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Manual driver lumbar support AM/FM radio: XM Wheel size: 18 CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Front legroom: 1,082mm (42.6) Front headroom: 1,021mm (40.2) Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4) Ground clearance (min): 205mm (8.1) GVWR: 2,229kg (4,914lbs) Towing capacity: 749kg (1,651lbs) Exterior length: 4,676mm (184.1) Exterior height: 1,725mm (67.9) Rear legroom: 934mm (36.8) Rear headroom: 1,005mm (39.6) Front hiproom: 1,417mm (55.8) Rear hiproom: 1,397mm (55.0) Front shoulder room: 1,511mm (59.5) Rear shoulder room: 1,488mm (58.6) Interior cargo volume: 968 L (34 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,214 L (78 cu.ft.) Torque: 169 lb.-ft. @ 3,750RPM Engine torque: 169 lb.-ft. @ 3,750RPM Curb weight: 1,689kg (3,724lbs) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate

