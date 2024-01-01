Menu
For sale: 2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto HEV with 190,937 km. This hybrid sedan offers excellent fuel efficiency, making it perfect for both city and highway driving. Well-maintained and reliable, it comes with a comfortable and spacious interior, advanced safety features, and modern conveniences. Whether youre commuting daily or planning long road trips, this Hyundai Sonata provides a smooth and enjoyable ride. Dont miss out on this great opportunity—contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presleys Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presleys Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presleys Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presleys Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

2012 Hyundai Sonata

190,937 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto HEV

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto HEV

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,937KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHEC4A48CA057093

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,937 KM

"For sale: 2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto HEV with 190,937 km. This hybrid sedan offers excellent fuel efficiency, making it perfect for both city and highway driving. Well-maintained and reliable, it comes with a comfortable and spacious interior, advanced safety features, and modern conveniences. Whether you're commuting daily or planning long road trips, this Hyundai Sonata provides a smooth and enjoyable ride. Don't miss out on this great opportunity—contact us today to schedule a test drive!"

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presley's Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presley's Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-722-0852

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2012 Hyundai Sonata