2012 Hyundai Sonata

127,298 KM

Details Description

$10,807

+ tax & licensing
11910776

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
127,298KM
VIN 5NPEC4AC6CH311209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,298 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 127,000 KMS AND CERTIFIED! Top of the line Limited w/ panoramic sunroof, leather, heated front & rear seats, 17-inch alloys, Dimension premium audio, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, fog lights, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
2012 Hyundai Sonata