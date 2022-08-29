Menu
2012 Hyundai Sonata

189,011 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

2012 Hyundai Sonata

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

189,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9240067
  • Stock #: 52
  • VIN: 5npeb4ac5ch369248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,011 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

