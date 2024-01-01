$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Hyundai Veloster
3DR CPE
2012 Hyundai Veloster
3DR CPE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHTC6AD2CU037990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # C13062
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Hyundai Veloster starts with niche appeal, but its impressive handling and strong, high-value feature set should play well to the mainstream. - thecarconnection.com This 2012 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Hyundai is blurring class lines with the all-new Veloster. It's kind of a coupe - kind of a hatchback, but no matter what you call it, the Veloster is designed to win over just about everyone. The Veloster is an all-new model from Hyundai for 2012. The Veloster draws its athletic hatchback styling from sporty motorcycles but the comparison doesn't ends there, it also comes with amazing handling just like its two wheeled mentor. With three doors, loads of integrated interior technology such as Blue Link and voice recognition, this car is in a class of its own.It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Hyundai is blurring class lines with the all-new Veloster. It's kind of a coupe - kind of a hatchback, but no matter what you call it, the Veloster is designed to win over just about everyone. The Veloster is an all-new model from Hyundai for 2012. The Veloster draws its athletic hatchback styling from sporty motorcycles but the comparison doesn't ends there, it also comes with amazing handling just like its two wheeled mentor. With three doors, loads of integrated interior technology such as Blue Link and voice recognition, this car is in a class of its own.It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2012 Hyundai Veloster 3DR CPE 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 17,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 76,375 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2012 Hyundai Veloster