3DR CPE

3DR CPE

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

VIN KMHTC6AD2CU037990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # C13062
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Hyundai Veloster starts with niche appeal, but its impressive handling and strong, high-value feature set should play well to the mainstream. - thecarconnection.com This 2012 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Hyundai is blurring class lines with the all-new Veloster. It's kind of a coupe - kind of a hatchback, but no matter what you call it, the Veloster is designed to win over just about everyone. The Veloster is an all-new model from Hyundai for 2012. The Veloster draws its athletic hatchback styling from sporty motorcycles but the comparison doesn't ends there, it also comes with amazing handling just like its two wheeled mentor. With three doors, loads of integrated interior technology such as Blue Link and voice recognition, this car is in a class of its own.It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

