Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

155,213 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-274-0031

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Veracruz

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Limited

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-274-0031

  1. 1672858752
  2. 1672858747
  3. 1672858749
  4. 1672858753
  5. 1672858752
  6. 1672858746
  7. 1672858751
  8. 1672858749
  9. 1672858752
  10. 1672858748
  11. 1672858746
  12. 1672858751
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,213KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9449955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,213 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 219,291 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 174,128 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Tundra 5...
 192,173 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

Call Dealer

613-274-XXXX

(click to show)

613-274-0031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory