$17,998+ tax & licensing
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Infiniti G37
SPORT X
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
133,846KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10273644
- Stock #: 23-1828A
- VIN: JN1CV6EL5CM473820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gac-malbec Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 133,846 KM
Vehicle Description
This Infiniti G37 is a powerful, well-equipped luxury car. This 2012 INFINITI G37 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti G37. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, youll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. If you want a luxury car that wont blend in with the mundane, this exciting, yet dignified Infiniti G37 is a top choice. This coupe has 133,846 kms. It's gac-malbec black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 330HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.05 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
