2012 Infiniti G37

133,846 KM

Details Description

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

SPORT X

Location

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

133,846KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10273644
  • Stock #: 23-1828A
  • VIN: JN1CV6EL5CM473820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gac-malbec Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 133,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $18538 - Our Price is just $17998!

This Infiniti G37 is a powerful, well-equipped luxury car. This 2012 INFINITI G37 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti G37. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, youll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. If you want a luxury car that wont blend in with the mundane, this exciting, yet dignified Infiniti G37 is a top choice. This coupe has 133,846 kms. It's gac-malbec black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 330HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.05 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

