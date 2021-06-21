Menu
2012 Infiniti M35

138,038 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2012 Infiniti M35

2012 Infiniti M35

h 4DR SDN RWD HYBRI

2012 Infiniti M35

h 4DR SDN RWD HYBRI

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

138,038KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7464096
  Stock #: P-0116
  VIN: JN1EY1AP8CM910673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $15450 - Our Price is just $15000!

Tidy driving dynamics, robust performance, and eye-catching design make this Infiniti M35h a desirable luxury flagship. This 2012 INFINITI M35h is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Infiniti believes every driver is empowered with untold possibilities. To excel. To go as far as their drive will take them. See this take shape with this Infiniti M35h, where gracefully refined design and craftsmanship blend with innovation to elevate your senses and your sense of achievement. This luxury sedan has the technology to enhance your senses, striking design that demands a response, and performance that makes you feel more alive. Prepare to experience the road as it was intended from behind the wheel of this Infiniti M35h. This sedan has 138,038 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.88 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front Bucket Seats
Child safety rear door locks
Emergency inside trunk release
Anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Dual front/rear cup holders
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Adaptive Front Lighting System
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear floormats
PWR TILT/SLIDING MOONROOF
Shift interlock system
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rearview monitor
Retained accessory pwr for windows & sunroof
Illuminated entry/exit system w/delayed fade-out
Front/rear side-impact curtain airbags
Continuously variable valve timing control system (CVTCS)
Dual front seatback pockets
Distance Control Assist
Locking fuel door
Infiniti drive mode selector -inc: standard, snow, eco & sport modes
Vehicle-speed-sensitive variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Dual exhaust w/polished chrome tips
Puddle lights on outside door handles
XM satellite radio *Service N/A in AK or HI*
Front centre console -inc: 12V pwr outlets, dual level storage
Emergency wallet key
Infiniti analogue clock
Cigarette lighter -inc: (1) front/(2) rear ashtrays
Dual front dual-stage airbags
Rear seat Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) system
Tire pressure monitoring system w/individual tire pressure display
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/memory
Brake-activated pre-crash front safety belts
3-point safety belts for all positions w/front pretensioners & load limiters
Eco pedal
Zagat restaurant guide
Active tracing control
Blind spot warning w/blind spot intervention
Lane departure warning & prevention
18" aluminum-alloy wheels
P245/50VR18 all-season tires
3.5L DOHC Hybrid V6 engine
7-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode -inc: downshift rev-matching, adaptive shift control (ASC)
Auto bi-xenon headlamps -inc: wipe interlock & auto hazard
Infiniti hard drive (HDD) navigation system -inc: 8" VGA colour touch-screen display
Front seat 4-way adjustable active head restraints
Rear seat centre armrest w/storage
7" colour monitor vehicle info display -inc: audio, climate control, maintenance reminders, Bluetooth display
Forest air system
Unique genuine wood trim w/metallic finish
Soft synthetic leather for armrest, door inserts, centre console, knee pads
Suede-like headliner
Dual sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & extensions
Stitched meter hood
Vehicle dynamic control (VDC) -inc: w/traction control system
Vehicle sound for pedestrians (VSP)

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

