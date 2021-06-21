2012 Infiniti M35

$15,000 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7464096

7464096 Stock #: P-0116

P-0116 VIN: JN1EY1AP8CM910673

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 138,038 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front/rear stabilizer bars Seating Front Bucket Seats Safety Child safety rear door locks Emergency inside trunk release Anti-lock brake system (ABS) Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Independent double wishbone front suspension Convenience Dual front/rear cup holders HomeLink universal garage door opener Additional Features Adaptive Front Lighting System Rear window defroster w/timer Front/rear floormats PWR TILT/SLIDING MOONROOF Shift interlock system Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags 4-wheel pwr disc brakes Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers Rearview monitor Retained accessory pwr for windows & sunroof Illuminated entry/exit system w/delayed fade-out Front/rear side-impact curtain airbags Continuously variable valve timing control system (CVTCS) Dual front seatback pockets Distance Control Assist Locking fuel door Infiniti drive mode selector -inc: standard, snow, eco & sport modes Vehicle-speed-sensitive variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering Dual exhaust w/polished chrome tips Puddle lights on outside door handles XM satellite radio *Service N/A in AK or HI* Front centre console -inc: 12V pwr outlets, dual level storage Emergency wallet key Infiniti analogue clock Cigarette lighter -inc: (1) front/(2) rear ashtrays Dual front dual-stage airbags Rear seat Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) system Tire pressure monitoring system w/individual tire pressure display Pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/memory Brake-activated pre-crash front safety belts 3-point safety belts for all positions w/front pretensioners & load limiters Eco pedal Zagat restaurant guide Active tracing control Blind spot warning w/blind spot intervention Lane departure warning & prevention 18" aluminum-alloy wheels P245/50VR18 all-season tires 3.5L DOHC Hybrid V6 engine 7-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode -inc: downshift rev-matching, adaptive shift control (ASC) Auto bi-xenon headlamps -inc: wipe interlock & auto hazard Infiniti hard drive (HDD) navigation system -inc: 8" VGA colour touch-screen display Front seat 4-way adjustable active head restraints Rear seat centre armrest w/storage 7" colour monitor vehicle info display -inc: audio, climate control, maintenance reminders, Bluetooth display Forest air system Unique genuine wood trim w/metallic finish Soft synthetic leather for armrest, door inserts, centre console, knee pads Suede-like headliner Dual sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & extensions Stitched meter hood Vehicle dynamic control (VDC) -inc: w/traction control system Vehicle sound for pedestrians (VSP)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

