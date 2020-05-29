+ taxes & licensing
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Among luxury sedans, this handsome Infiniti M37 distinguishes itself with a high level of athleticism. This 2012 INFINITI M37 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Infiniti believes every driver is empowered with untold possibilities. To excel. To go as far as their drive will take them. See this take shape with this Infiniti M37, where gracefully refined design and craftsmanship blend with innovation to elevate your senses and your sense of achievement. This luxury sedan has the technology to enhance your senses, striking design that demands a response, and performance that makes you feel more alive. Prepare to experience the road as it was intended from behind the wheel of this Infiniti M37. This coupe has 99,416 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
