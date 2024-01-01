$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Patriot
North - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2012 Jeep Patriot
North - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
178,217KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJRAB3CD670887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,217 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
As Car and Driver says, the Patriot's mission - offering buyers a low-cost entry to the Jeep look and lifestyle - is crystal clear. This 2012 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 178,217 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB3CD670887.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2012 Jeep Patriot