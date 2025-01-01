Menu
2025-01-01

2012 Jeep Patriot Sport

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Jeep Patriot Sport, available now at 613 Rides! This green metallic beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.4L I4 engine, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With 151,032 km on the odometer, this Patriot has plenty of life left in it.

Enjoy a smooth ride with the automatic transmission and stay connected with Bluetooth technology. The Patriot Sport also comes equipped with a sunroof/moonroof, allowing you to enjoy the open air on sunny days. Keep your passengers cozy with heated seats and take advantage of the folding rear seats for extra cargo space.

Here are 5 features that will make you want to take this Jeep Patriot Sport for a test drive:

Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with this popular feature.
Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable on chilly mornings with this luxurious addition.
Folding Rear Seat: Maximize cargo space for your next big adventure.
Bluetooth: Stay connected and hands-free on the road.
Alloy Wheels: Give your Jeep a sporty and stylish look.

Visit 613 Rides today to see this amazing Jeep Patriot Sport in person!

151,032 KM

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

VIN 1C4NJPAB6CD620795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Jeep Patriot Sport, available now at 613 Rides! This green metallic beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.4L I4 engine, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With 151,032 km on the odometer, this Patriot has plenty of life left in it.

Enjoy a smooth ride with the automatic transmission and stay connected with Bluetooth technology. The Patriot Sport also comes equipped with a sunroof/moonroof, allowing you to enjoy the open air on sunny days. Keep your passengers cozy with heated seats and take advantage of the folding rear seats for extra cargo space.

Here are 5 features that will make you want to take this Jeep Patriot Sport for a test drive:

  1. Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with this popular feature.
  2. Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable on chilly mornings with this luxurious addition.
  3. Folding Rear Seat: Maximize cargo space for your next big adventure.
  4. Bluetooth: Stay connected and hands-free on the road.
  5. Alloy Wheels: Give your Jeep a sporty and stylish look.

Visit 613 Rides today to see this amazing Jeep Patriot Sport in person!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

