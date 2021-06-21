2012 Jeep Patriot

+ taxes & licensing
613-596-1006
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
Looking for an affordable 4x4 Jeep. Check out this blue Jeep Patriot North edition. Sunroof, Parking Sensors, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Truck Speakers, Floor Mats, Air Conditioning and more. This used Jeep is ideal for any Canadian on a budget. It'll be gone before you know it. Don't delay give us a call today 613 - 596 - 1006. We're open Monday to Saturday so come in for a test drive 1047 Richmond Road.
