2012 Jeep Patriot

102,135 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2012 Jeep Patriot

2012 Jeep Patriot

North 4X4

2012 Jeep Patriot

North 4X4

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7375406
  • Stock #: X0290A
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB1CD620652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an affordable 4x4 Jeep. Check out this blue Jeep Patriot North edition. Sunroof, Parking Sensors, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Truck Speakers, Floor Mats, Air Conditioning and more. This used Jeep is ideal for any Canadian on a budget. It'll be gone before you know it. Don't delay give us a call today 613 - 596 - 1006. We're open Monday to Saturday so come in for a test drive 1047 Richmond Road.

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

