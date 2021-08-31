2012 Jeep Patriot

$11,654 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 6 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8010903

8010903 Stock #: 211436

211436 VIN: 1C4NJRAB9CD614341

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 211436

Mileage 134,665 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.