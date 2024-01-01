$19,794+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Jeep Wrangler
4X4 Sport
2012 Jeep Wrangler
4X4 Sport
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$19,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,578KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG8CL166933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P14671
- Mileage 72,578 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front beverage holders
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Exterior
Front fog lights
Additional Features
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Number of Valves: 24
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Number of doors: 2
Tires: all-terrain
Max seating capacity: 4
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 9.3L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Ramp breakover angle: 22 deg
Rear tires: 225/75SR16.0
Front tires: 225/75SR16.0
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
Engine horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Passenger volume: 2,656L (93.8 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.5')
Horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Approach angle: 41 deg
Departure angle: 37 deg
GVWR: 2,179kg (4,803lbs)
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Rear headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 224mm (8.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,417mm (55.8)
Front hiproom: 1,412mm (55.6)
Exterior height: 1,801mm (70.9)
Rear legroom: 904mm (35.6)
Exterior body width: 1,872mm (73.7)
Front headroom: 1,049mm (41.3)
Exterior length: 4,161mm (163.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,135mm (44.7)
Wheelbase: 2,423mm (95.4)
Ground clearance (max): 231mm (9.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,565mm (61.6)
Curb weight: 1,759kg (3,879lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Rear cargo: swing-out
Interior rear cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,557 L (55 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
$19,794
+ taxes & licensing
Barrhaven Chrysler
613-656-6526
2012 Jeep Wrangler