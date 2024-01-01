Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

72,578 KM

Details Features

$19,794

+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler

4X4 Sport

2012 Jeep Wrangler

4X4 Sport

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$19,794

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,578KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG8CL166933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P14671
  • Mileage 72,578 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front beverage holders

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Exterior

Front fog lights

Additional Features

Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Number of Valves: 24
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Number of doors: 2
Tires: all-terrain
Max seating capacity: 4
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 9.3L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Ramp breakover angle: 22 deg
Rear tires: 225/75SR16.0
Front tires: 225/75SR16.0
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
Engine horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Passenger volume: 2,656L (93.8 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.5')
Horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Approach angle: 41 deg
Departure angle: 37 deg
GVWR: 2,179kg (4,803lbs)
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Rear headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 224mm (8.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,417mm (55.8)
Front hiproom: 1,412mm (55.6)
Exterior height: 1,801mm (70.9)
Rear legroom: 904mm (35.6)
Exterior body width: 1,872mm (73.7)
Front headroom: 1,049mm (41.3)
Exterior length: 4,161mm (163.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,135mm (44.7)
Wheelbase: 2,423mm (95.4)
Ground clearance (max): 231mm (9.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,565mm (61.6)
Curb weight: 1,759kg (3,879lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Rear cargo: swing-out
Interior rear cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,557 L (55 cu.ft.)

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

2012 Jeep Wrangler