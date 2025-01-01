Menu
2012 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 181913 KM ! LIKE NEW – ICONIC 4X4 SUV WITH OFF-ROAD CAPABILITY FOR ANY ADVENTURE ! SPACIOUS INTERIOR, ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES, AND EXCELLENT TOWING CAPACITY ! PERFECT FOR OFF-ROAD ENTHUSIASTS OR DAILY DRIVERS – READY FOR YOUR NEXT JOURNEY ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

2012 Jeep Wrangler

181,913 KM

2012 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4DR SAHARA

2012 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4DR SAHARA

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
181,913KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG1CL138471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,913 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 181913 KM ! LIKE NEW – ICONIC 4X4 SUV WITH OFF-ROAD CAPABILITY FOR ANY ADVENTURE ! SPACIOUS INTERIOR, ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES, AND EXCELLENT TOWING CAPACITY ! PERFECT FOR OFF-ROAD ENTHUSIASTS OR DAILY DRIVERS – READY FOR YOUR NEXT JOURNEY ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

