2012 Kia Rondo
EX - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2012 Kia Rondo
EX - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
72,147KM
Used
VIN KNAHH8A88C7405840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,147 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning!
Compare at $9814 - Our Price is just $9528!
Overall this Kia Rondo is a refined compact mini van with loads of style at a bargain price. This 2012 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A practical and affordable seven passenger wagon, the 2012 Kia Rondo is a family hauler with all of the essentials. The Rondo is shorter than most mid-size cars yet has an incredible amount of interior space; it's an ideal alternative for those who want something similar to, but smaller than, a minivan. Rondo also offers more standard safety features and has consistently won solid safety marks and delivers a lot of value.This low mileage wagon has just 72,147 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $105.38 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
2012 Kia Rondo