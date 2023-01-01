Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning!</b><br> <br> Compare at $9814 - Our Price is just $9528! <br> <br> Overall this Kia Rondo is a refined compact mini van with loads of style at a bargain price. This 2012 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>A practical and affordable seven passenger wagon, the 2012 Kia Rondo is a family hauler with all of the essentials. The Rondo is shorter than most mid-size cars yet has an incredible amount of interior space; its an ideal alternative for those who want something similar to, but smaller than, a minivan. Rondo also offers more standard safety features and has consistently won solid safety marks and delivers a lot of value.This low mileage wagon has just 72,147 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$105.38</b> with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

72,147KM
Used
VIN KNAHH8A88C7405840

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,147 KM

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $9814 - Our Price is just $9528!

Overall this Kia Rondo is a refined compact mini van with loads of style at a bargain price. This 2012 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A practical and affordable seven passenger wagon, the 2012 Kia Rondo is a family hauler with all of the essentials. The Rondo is shorter than most mid-size cars yet has an incredible amount of interior space; it's an ideal alternative for those who want something similar to, but smaller than, a minivan. Rondo also offers more standard safety features and has consistently won solid safety marks and delivers a lot of value.This low mileage wagon has just 72,147 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $105.38 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Heated Seats

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Bluetooth

