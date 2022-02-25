Menu
2012 Kia Rondo

131,320 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2012 Kia Rondo

2012 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn I4 EX

2012 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn I4 EX

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,320KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8272707
  • Stock #: 01464
  • VIN: KNAHH8C81C7397853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Sun Roof
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

