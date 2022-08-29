Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

132,232 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

SX - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

132,232KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9093298
  • Stock #: P6686
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA24CG220268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows

The V6 is an especially proven power-plant with abundance of power and high fuel efficiency. This 2012 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

For 2012, the Kia Sorento returns with a new base level trim, as well as a new direct-injection 2.4L 4-cylinder engine that makes 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. The Sorento offers more passenger space and more cargo space than last year's model, while its modern engine lineup is both more powerful and more fuel-efficient. This SUV has 132,232 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

