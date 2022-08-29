$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2012 Kia Sorento
2012 Kia Sorento
SX - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
132,232KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9093298
- Stock #: P6686
- VIN: 5XYKWDA24CG220268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,232 KM
Vehicle Description
The V6 is an especially proven power-plant with abundance of power and high fuel efficiency. This 2012 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
For 2012, the Kia Sorento returns with a new base level trim, as well as a new direct-injection 2.4L 4-cylinder engine that makes 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. The Sorento offers more passenger space and more cargo space than last year's model, while its modern engine lineup is both more powerful and more fuel-efficient. This SUV has 132,232 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1