2012 Lexus RX 350

$19,900 + TAX + LICENSING

ACCIDENT FREE

FULL HISTORY RECORDS AVAILABLE

COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY

MINT CONDITION, AUTOMATIC, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITION, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, POWER HEATED COOLING LEATHER SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, MUCH MORE TO LIST

2012 Lexus RX 350

87,802 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Lexus RX 350

PREMIUM, NAV, CAMERA, FULLY LOADED, ONLY 87KM

2012 Lexus RX 350

PREMIUM, NAV, CAMERA, FULLY LOADED, ONLY 87KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,802KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2BK1BA5CC147659

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,802 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION, AUTOMATIC, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITION, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, POWER HEATED COOLING LEATHER SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, MUCH MORE TO LIST, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2012 Lexus RX 350