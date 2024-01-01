$19,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Lexus RX 350
PREMIUM, NAV, CAMERA, FULLY LOADED, ONLY 87KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,802 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
>>19900 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>ACCIDENT FREE>>
>>FULL HISTORY RECORDS AVAILALBLE>>
>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>
MINT CONDITION, AUTOMATIC, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITION, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, POWER HEATED COOLING LEATHER SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, MUCH MORE TO LIST, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090