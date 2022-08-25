2012 Lincoln MKT

$21,984 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 3 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9003838

9003838 Stock #: 221032

221032 VIN: 2LMHJ5AT1CBL54439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 221032

Mileage 96,349 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.