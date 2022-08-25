Menu
2012 Lincoln MKT

96,349 KM

Details Description

$21,984

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

ECOBOOST | LEATHER | PANOROOF | 7 SEATER | NAV

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

96,349KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9003838
  • Stock #: 221032
  • VIN: 2LMHJ5AT1CBL54439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 221032
  • Mileage 96,349 KM

Vehicle Description

This Lincoln MKT is a great luxury vehicle at an affordable price! It seats 7 and comes with an array of features like panoramic dual pane sunroof, navigation, backup camera with front & rear park sensors, dual-zone climate control, black leather interior, heated & air conditioned seats, power seat with memory system, automatic headlights, blind spot monitoring THX certified premium audio, power adjustable pedals, 20-inch alloy wheels, garage door opener, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail andphoto shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

