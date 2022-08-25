$21,984+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2012 Lincoln MKT
ECOBOOST | LEATHER | PANOROOF | 7 SEATER | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$21,984
- Listing ID: 9003838
- Stock #: 221032
- VIN: 2LMHJ5AT1CBL54439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 96,349 KM
Vehicle Description
This Lincoln MKT is a great luxury vehicle at an affordable price! It seats 7 and comes with an array of features like panoramic dual pane sunroof, navigation, backup camera with front & rear park sensors, dual-zone climate control, black leather interior, heated & air conditioned seats, power seat with memory system, automatic headlights, blind spot monitoring THX certified premium audio, power adjustable pedals, 20-inch alloy wheels, garage door opener, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail andphoto shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
