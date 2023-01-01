2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 5 , 3 4 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10163313

10163313 Stock #: C1646520

C1646520 VIN: JM1BL1L73C1646520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C1646520

Mileage 325,340 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

