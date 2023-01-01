Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

325,340 KM

Details Description Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY/AUTO/A/C/POWER GROUP/BLUETOOTH/CERTIFIED

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY/AUTO/A/C/POWER GROUP/BLUETOOTH/CERTIFIED

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

325,340KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10163313
  • Stock #: C1646520
  • VIN: JM1BL1L73C1646520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C1646520
  • Mileage 325,340 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

4900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

THE CAR STARTS AND DRIVE AMAZING, AIR CONDITION ICE COLD, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

