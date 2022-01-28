Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

180,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8250573
  • Stock #: 22-8712A
  • VIN: JM1BL1V7XC1551790

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-8712A
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats!

2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES ...LIMITED TIME OFFER for cpo vehicles only .

This Mazda 3 continues to impress with its revised up scale interior, exceptional handling and highly refined engine choices. This 2012 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Mazda3 has been Mazda's best-selling vehicle for several years, and it's easy to understand why. It's a high-quality car that's simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. The Mazda3 has gone through a few notable changes for 2012. Most notable upgrade is Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY. The new technology boosts fuel economy to nearly 40 mpg on the highway. This sedan has 180,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

