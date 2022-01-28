2012 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8250573

8250573 Stock #: 22-8712A

22-8712A VIN: JM1BL1V7XC1551790

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-8712A

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.