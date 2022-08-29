Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

116,040 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER GROUP, 116KM

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER GROUP, 116KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1668029431
  2. 1668029423
  3. 1668029425
  4. 1668029431
  5. 1668029428
  6. 1668029431
  7. 1668029430
  8. 1668029431
  9. 1668029430
  10. 1668029431
  11. 1668029430
  12. 1668029427
  13. 1668029429
  14. 1668029430
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

116,040KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9270709
  • Stock #: C1567060
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF8C1567060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,040 KM

Vehicle Description

8900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITION, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE, OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

2009 Scion xB TRD PA...
 222,821 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 171,783 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Camry LE...
 141,589 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory