$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GX, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, POWER GROUP, 116KM
Location
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
116,040KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9270709
- Stock #: C1567060
- VIN: JM1BL1UF8C1567060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,040 KM
Vehicle Description
8900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITION, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE, OTTAWA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
