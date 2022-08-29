Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

130,376 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

I Touring 5-Door **LOW KM & LOADED GT HATCHBACK! LEATHER HEATED SEATS**

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

I Touring 5-Door **LOW KM & LOADED GT HATCHBACK! LEATHER HEATED SEATS**

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

  1. 9310846
  2. 9310846
  3. 9310846
  4. 9310846
  5. 9310846
  6. 9310846
  7. 9310846
  8. 9310846
  9. 9310846
  10. 9310846
  11. 9310846
  12. 9310846
  13. 9310846
  14. 9310846
  15. 9310846
  16. 9310846
  17. 9310846
  18. 9310846
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,376KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310846
  • Stock #: 43
  • VIN: jm1bl1l75c1649158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 130,376 KM

Vehicle Description

**WOW ONLY 130,000 KM!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS!**

This Mazda3 is almost new still, and has only 130376Km on it! It has the hatchback also, making it perfect for extra space! Loaded with heated leather heated seats, this car is ready for winter! This car has tons of upgrades and features projection headlights! Winter is just around the corner, don't let the cold and dark bother you anymore! This is the best deal around on a Mazda3 GT and it's in great condition! Fully inspected and certified, why spend more other places when you can get it here for way less!


 

Fully Certified

Sunroof

Heated Seats

Projection Headlights

2 Keys

Front Wheel Drive

Keyless Entry

Automatic Transmission

Alloy Rims

Power Locks and Windows

Power Seats

Cruise Control

CARFAX Included

Extended Warranty Available

Trade-ins Welcome

Financing Available


Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre

www.garageplusautocentre.com

 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 I ...
 130,376 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Encore Ba...
 275,061 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 C ...
 117,838 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-277-XXXX

(click to show)

613-277-6455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory