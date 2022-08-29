$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-277-6455
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
I Touring 5-Door **LOW KM & LOADED GT HATCHBACK! LEATHER HEATED SEATS**
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
$10,995
- Listing ID: 9310846
- Stock #: 43
- VIN: jm1bl1l75c1649158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 130,376 KM
Vehicle Description
**WOW ONLY 130,000 KM!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS!**
This Mazda3 is almost new still, and has only 130376Km on it! It has the hatchback also, making it perfect for extra space! Loaded with heated leather heated seats, this car is ready for winter! This car has tons of upgrades and features projection headlights! Winter is just around the corner, don't let the cold and dark bother you anymore! This is the best deal around on a Mazda3 GT and it's in great condition! Fully inspected and certified, why spend more other places when you can get it here for way less!
Fully Certified
Sunroof
Heated Seats
Projection Headlights
2 Keys
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Entry
Automatic Transmission
Alloy Rims
Power Locks and Windows
Power Seats
Cruise Control
CARFAX Included
Extended Warranty Available
Trade-ins Welcome
Financing Available
Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre
www.garageplusautocentre.com
Vehicle Features
