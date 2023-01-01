$6,500+ tax & licensing
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GX, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP, 229 KM
Location
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
229,651KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9776932
- Stock #: C1517243
- VIN: JM1BL1UF8C1517243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,651 KM
Vehicle Description
6500 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER 2.0 L, DOES NOT HAVE AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, AM/FM CD, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES CONTACT INFORMATION OR DIRECTIONS. WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
