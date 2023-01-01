Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

229,651 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP, 229 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP, 229 KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1680100707
  2. 1680100708
  3. 1680100710
  4. 1680100713
  5. 1680100713
  6. 1680100713
  7. 1680100712
  8. 1680100710
  9. 1680100712
  10. 1680100713
  11. 1680100711
  12. 1680100712
  13. 1680100713
  14. 1680100713
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
229,651KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9776932
  • Stock #: C1517243
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF8C1517243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C1517243
  • Mileage 229,651 KM

Vehicle Description

6500 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER 2.0 L, DOES NOT HAVE AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, AM/FM CD, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES CONTACT INFORMATION OR DIRECTIONS. WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 135,260 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 196,248 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 229,651 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory