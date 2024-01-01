Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!</b><br> <br> Smooth, refined, stylish and safe. All you would look for in a new and highly affordable minivan. This 2012 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2012 Mazda5 has excellent passenger design. It takes up about the same parking footprint as a compact sedan, but it has comfortable seating for six. Mazda says that even with all six seats up in place, theres enough cargo space for a standard baby stroller. Also, the sliding doors are easy to operate and are easier to manage when in tight parking spaces. Furthermore, this model is already known for its entertaining driving character, and with a little more power and steering and suspension tuned even more for handling, the Mazda5 is one family choice for those who like the twisties.This van has 96,678 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 157HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

96,678 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,678KM
VIN JM1CW2CLXC0102925

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6796A
  • Mileage 96,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Smooth, refined, stylish and safe. All you would look for in a new and highly affordable minivan. This 2012 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2012 Mazda5 has excellent passenger design. It takes up about the same parking footprint as a compact sedan, but it has comfortable seating for six. Mazda says that even with all six seats up in place, there's enough cargo space for a standard baby stroller. Also, the sliding doors are easy to operate and are easier to manage when in tight parking spaces. Furthermore, this model is already known for its entertaining driving character, and with a little more power and steering and suspension tuned even more for handling, the Mazda5 is one family choice for those who like the twisties.This van has 96,678 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 157HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $214 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Honda CR-V Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $214 B/W 45,045 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD - Cooled Seats - Premium Audio for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD - Cooled Seats - Premium Audio 53,054 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan DX - Bluetooth - Power Windows for sale in Kanata, ON
2016 Honda Civic Sedan DX - Bluetooth - Power Windows 207,722 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5