$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
GS - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
GS - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,678KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1CW2CLXC0102925
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6796A
- Mileage 96,678 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Smooth, refined, stylish and safe. All you would look for in a new and highly affordable minivan. This 2012 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2012 Mazda5 has excellent passenger design. It takes up about the same parking footprint as a compact sedan, but it has comfortable seating for six. Mazda says that even with all six seats up in place, there's enough cargo space for a standard baby stroller. Also, the sliding doors are easy to operate and are easier to manage when in tight parking spaces. Furthermore, this model is already known for its entertaining driving character, and with a little more power and steering and suspension tuned even more for handling, the Mazda5 is one family choice for those who like the twisties.This van has 96,678 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 157HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Smooth, refined, stylish and safe. All you would look for in a new and highly affordable minivan. This 2012 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2012 Mazda5 has excellent passenger design. It takes up about the same parking footprint as a compact sedan, but it has comfortable seating for six. Mazda says that even with all six seats up in place, there's enough cargo space for a standard baby stroller. Also, the sliding doors are easy to operate and are easier to manage when in tight parking spaces. Furthermore, this model is already known for its entertaining driving character, and with a little more power and steering and suspension tuned even more for handling, the Mazda5 is one family choice for those who like the twisties.This van has 96,678 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 157HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Honda CR-V Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $214 B/W 45,045 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD - Cooled Seats - Premium Audio 53,054 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sedan DX - Bluetooth - Power Windows 207,722 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2012 Mazda MAZDA5