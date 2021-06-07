Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

245,885 KM

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

AUTOMATIC, 6 PASS, A/C, POWER GROUP, BLUETOOTH

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

AUTOMATIC, 6 PASS, A/C, POWER GROUP, BLUETOOTH

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Vehicle Description

3990 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>ACCIDENT FREE>>

VERY CLEAN VEHICLES FOR THE YEAR AND MILEAGE, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, 6 PASSENGERS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, A;LLOY WHEELS, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, LOCATED EAST OTTAWA, 1367 LABRIE AVE.

CARFAX REPORT 

CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

