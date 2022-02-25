Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

178,854 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

GS/ACCIDENT FREE/AUTOMATIC/6 PASS/B-TOOTH, 178KM

GS/ACCIDENT FREE/AUTOMATIC/6 PASS/B-TOOTH, 178KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

178,854KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8414685
  • Stock #: C0129026
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL1C0129026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 178,854 KM

Vehicle Description

8900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES FULLY CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, 4 CYLINDERS, 6 PASSENGERS, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED WINDOWS, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, COTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Climate Control

