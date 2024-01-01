2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A stunning 2012 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC, a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility. This well-maintained, all-wheel-drive sedan offers a smooth and responsive driving experience, powered by a 3.0L V6 engine that delivers both power and efficiency. With sleek, timeless styling, premium interior finishes, and features like leather upholstery, a sunroof, and advanced safety tech, this C300 ensures comfort and peace of mind on every drive. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the C300 delivers both elegance and confidence. Low mileage and priced to sell—don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a classic Mercedes-Benz at a great value!</p><p>Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details. <br /><br />We invite you to see this vehicle at Presleys Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presleys Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presleys Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presleys Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.</p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

159,025 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4matic AWD Nav Rev Cam Pano Sun

Watch This Vehicle
11917679

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4matic AWD Nav Rev Cam Pano Sun

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

  1. 1731607939
  2. 1731607939
  3. 1731607940
  4. 1731607941
  5. 1731607941
  6. 1731607943
  7. 1731607946
  8. 1731607944
  9. 1731607945
  10. 1731607942
  11. 1731607942
  12. 1731607943
  13. 1731607946
  14. 1731607947
  15. 1731607948
  16. 1731607948
  17. 1731607948
  18. 1731607949
  19. 1731607949
  20. 1731607949
  21. 1731607950
  22. 1731607942
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,025KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8BBXCA696316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6383
  • Mileage 159,025 KM

Vehicle Description

A stunning 2012 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC, a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility. This well-maintained, all-wheel-drive sedan offers a smooth and responsive driving experience, powered by a 3.0L V6 engine that delivers both power and efficiency. With sleek, timeless styling, premium interior finishes, and features like leather upholstery, a sunroof, and advanced safety tech, this C300 ensures comfort and peace of mind on every drive. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the C300 delivers both elegance and confidence. Low mileage and priced to sell—don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a classic Mercedes-Benz at a great value!

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presley's Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presley's Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Used 2019 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD 3.5L V6 Nav Rev Cam Sunroof for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD 3.5L V6 Nav Rev Cam Sunroof 67,632 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV Manual for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Nissan Versa Note SV Manual 142,692 KM $4,488 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Toyota Highlander 3.3L V6 AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2004 Toyota Highlander 3.3L V6 AWD 221,215 KM $6,888 + tax & lic

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-0852

Alternate Numbers
877-517-8197
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class