Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1727724453
  2. 1727724453
  3. 1727724453
  4. 1727724454
  5. 1727724454
  6. 1727724454
  7. 1727724453
  8. 1727724453
  9. 1727724453
  10. 1727724453
  11. 1727724453
  12. 1727724453
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGBF2FE3CA791981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2012 Ford F-150 2WD SUPERCREW 145
2012 Ford F-150 2WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT 197,165 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX 174,609 KM $26,871 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD 135,551 KM $9,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class