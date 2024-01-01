$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGBF2FE3CA791981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class