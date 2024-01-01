Menu
The 2012 Mini Cooper S Convertible is a sporty and fun-to-drive compact car with a stylish, retractable soft top. It features a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering energetic performance and agile handling. The interior offers a unique, customizable design with a focus on driver enjoyment. With its compact size and open-air driving experience, it combines sporty thrills with iconic Mini charm.

2012 MINI Cooper S

71,325 KM

Details

$9,584

+ tax & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper S

2dr S '' AS TRADED ''

2012 MINI Cooper S

2dr S '' AS TRADED ''

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$9,584

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,325KM
VIN WMWZP3C56CT250435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 37808B
  • Mileage 71,325 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Mini Cooper S Convertible is a sporty and fun-to-drive compact car with a stylish, retractable soft top. It features a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering energetic performance and agile handling. The interior offers a unique, customizable design with a focus on driver enjoyment. With its compact size and open-air driving experience, it combines sporty thrills with iconic Mini charm.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Diversity antenna

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Glass rear window
Integrated roll-over protection
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Rear cargo: tailgate
Number of doors: 2
Parking sensors: rear
Max seating capacity: 4
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Fuel economy highway: 5.6L/100 km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 7.6L/100 km
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Front tires: 195/55HR16.0
Rear tires: 195/55HR16.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Curb weight: 1,275kg (2,811lbs)
Front legroom: 1,060mm (41.7)
Exterior height: 1,414mm (55.7)
Front headroom: 976mm (38.4)
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.6')
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.8mm (3.03 x 3.38)
Maintenance warranty: 36 months/50,000km
Rear legroom: 744mm (29.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,278mm (50.3)
Rear shoulder room: 996mm (39.2)
Payload: 370kg (816lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,683mm (66.3)
Wheelbase: 2,467mm (97.1)
Appearance: analog
Horsepower: 181hp @ 5,500RPM
Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Engine horsepower: 181hp @ 5,500RPM
Engine torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine litres: 1.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
GVWR: 1,665kg (3,671lbs)
Exterior length: 3,714mm (146.2)
Interior rear cargo volume: 170 L (6 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 660 L (23 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-XXXX

613-706-9812

$9,584

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2012 MINI Cooper S