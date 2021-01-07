2012 Nissan Altima

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
AMAZING VALUE! LOADED with Luxury package. Automatic with beige leather interior, Premium BOSE Audio, sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats, dual climate control, leather wrapped steering, push button start, alloy wheels, cruise control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM with USB input, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Another example of exceptional value. See us first. We have Ottawa's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We will BEAT any advertised price. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, SL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8