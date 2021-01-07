Menu
2012 Nissan Altima

189,729 KM

Details

$6,854

+ tax & licensing
$6,854

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

SL LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

2012 Nissan Altima

SL LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$6,854

+ taxes & licensing

189,729KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6537040
  • Stock #: 210101
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP4CN521240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 189,729 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING VALUE! LOADED with Luxury package. Automatic with beige leather interior, Premium BOSE Audio, sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats, dual climate control, leather wrapped steering, push button start, alloy wheels, cruise control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM with USB input, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Another example of exceptional value. See us first. We have Ottawa's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We will BEAT any advertised price. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, SL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Bose Sound System
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

