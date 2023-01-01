Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Frontier

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Frontier

2012 Nissan Frontier

4WD CREW CAB SWB AUTO PRO-4X

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Frontier

4WD CREW CAB SWB AUTO PRO-4X

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1689373470
  2. 1689373469
  3. 1689373470
  4. 1689373470
  5. 1689373470
  6. 1689373470
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,871

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10181409
  • Stock #: A5077
  • VIN: 1n6ad0ev6cc423940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5077
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN PRO 4  MINT!!  CLEAN , 13700KM . 1 OWNER TRADE . SPRAY IN BED LINER   ALL THE POWER OPTIONS,A/C AND MORE! SAFETY INCLUDED. **COMMERCIAL LEASING OR FINANCING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

2012 Nissan Frontier...
 137,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Mustang 2d...
 98,402 KM
$29,871 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 89,244 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory