Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Frontier

239,785 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Frontier

2012 Nissan Frontier

4WD Crew CAB LWB Auto SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Frontier

4WD Crew CAB LWB Auto SL

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8498762
  2. 8498762
  3. 8498762
  4. 8498762
  5. 8498762
  6. 8498762
  7. 8498762
  8. 8498762
  9. 8498762
  10. 8498762
  11. 8498762
  12. 8498762
  13. 8498762
  14. 8498762
  15. 8498762
  16. 8498762
  17. 8498762
  18. 8498762
  19. 8498762
  20. 8498762
Contact Seller

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

239,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8498762
  • Stock #: 01575
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV9CC436762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01575
  • Mileage 239,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2012 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 229,590 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Forester...
 115,392 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima LX A...
 69,759 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory