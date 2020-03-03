Menu
2012 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

2012 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4726395
  • Stock #: 19-0268A
  • VIN: 1N4AA5AP7CC804556
Exterior Colour
Bronze
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Nissan Maxima is a premium full-size sedan that boasts luxury car comfort without the luxury car price tag. This 2012 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This sedan has 137,500 kms. It's bronze in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

