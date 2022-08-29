$6,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Maxima
3.5 SV SOLD AS IS
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
212,462KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9085597
- Stock #: XQ1943B
- VIN: 1N4AA5AP7CC844121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 212,462 KM
Vehicle Description
Add a little extra excitement and comfort to your commute with this stylish Nissan Maxima sedan. This 2012 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This coupe has 212,462 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
