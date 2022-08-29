Menu
2012 Nissan Maxima

212,462 KM

Details Description

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2012 Nissan Maxima

2012 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV SOLD AS IS

2012 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV SOLD AS IS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

212,462KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9085597
  Stock #: XQ1943B
  VIN: 1N4AA5AP7CC844121

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 212,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $6180 - Our Price is just $6000!

Add a little extra excitement and comfort to your commute with this stylish Nissan Maxima sedan. This 2012 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This coupe has 212,462 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

